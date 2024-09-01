Ranking 3 of the Best Songs by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen, known by many as “the Boss”, is a legendary figure in rock music, known for his powerful storytelling and energetic live performances. His songs often explore themes of working-class life, love, loss, and the American dream.

Here's a ranking of three of his most iconic tracks:

3. "Born to Run"

I love “Born to Run” ... it’s got a great theme and is a great driving song. The title track of Springsteen's breakthrough album, it captures the spirit of restless youth seeking adventure and freedom. Considered his signature song, its energetic rhythm, soaring vocals, and evocative lyrics have made it a classic of rock music.

While the song did not garner much success internationally, it became Springsteen’s first top 40 in the US and was played extensively across the country's rock stations.

Like many of Springsteen’s songs, “Born to Run” features a female heroine, in this instance Wendy. The song itself is a love letter to Wendy from a man who has the passion for love but not the patience.

Written in his home in Long Branch, New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen explains, "One day I was playing my guitar on the edge of the bed, working on some song ideas, and the words 'born to run' came to me," he recalled. "At first I thought it was the name of a movie or something I'd seen on a car spinning around the circuit. I liked the phrase because it suggested a cinematic drama that I thought would work with the music that I'd been hearing in my head."

2. "Thunder Road"

I love Thunder Road as well. It’s another standout from the album Born to Run and is an epic ballad that really invites you to listen to the album. With its soaring chorus and Springsteen's passionate delivery, it’s become a beloved favorite among fans.

The song begins with a haunting harmonica solo, setting a melancholic and introspective tone. In his autobiography, Bruce Springsteen explained that the use of the harmonica was to suggest the beginning of a new day.

At his 2005 Storytellers appearance, he shared, “What I hoped it would be was the sense of a larger life, greater experience, sense of fun, the sense that your personal exploration and possibilities were all lying somewhere inside of you.”

Like many of Springsteen's songs, the lyrics in “thunder Road” paint a vivid picture. This time, the image is of a small town and its inhabitants, longing for something more. The chorus, with its repeated refrain of "Thunder Road," is a powerful and uplifting call to action, urging the listener to join him on his journey.

As one of Springsteen’s most popular live songs, it is played more than any of his other songs, aside from “Born to Run”, of course.

1. "Dancing in the Dark"

This upbeat anthem from the album Born in the U.S.A. was Springsteen’s biggest hit and propelled him to international stardom. Its catchy melody, infectious energy, and relatable lyrics have made it a timeless classic.

The reason I'm picking dancing in the dark as #1 is because it's a guilty pleasure for me. It's kind of a poppy song or whatever but I know it word for word and it's about a guy with nothing going on in life and he's just looking for something to do and that's kind of me.

According to journalist Dave Marsh, Bruce Springsteen hadn’t intended on writing another song. His producer Jon Landau, told him he needed a single for Born in the USA. In response, Springsteen said, “Look. I've written seventy songs. You want another one, you write it."

Nonetheless, Springsteen returned to his room where he wrote the song in a single night.

The song's opening riff is immediately recognizable, and Springsteen's energetic vocals set the stage for a celebration of life and music. The lyrics explore themes of isolation, frustration, and the search for meaning, but the overall tone is one of hope and optimism.

The iconic dance sequence in the music video further solidified the song's popularity and made it a cultural phenomenon. It even inspired Alfonso Ribeiro's "Carlton Dance."

These three songs represent some of the best of Bruce Springsteen's music, showcasing his ability to write powerful, enduring anthems that resonate with audiences of all ages.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or just discovering his music for the first time, these songs are sure to leave a lasting impression.

