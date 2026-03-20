Winter Weather Advisory/Snowfall Advisory/Freezing Rain Warning in effect click here for details
Listen Live

Beloved Actor and Martial Artist Chuck Norris dies at 86

Lifestyle
Published March 20, 2026
By Logan Wright

Source: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sad news today as we remember Chuck Norris, who has passed away at the age of 86.

The legendary martial artist, actor, and pop culture icon died Thursday, surrounded by his family. While no cause of death has been shared, his loved ones described his passing as peaceful and asked for privacy during this time.

From his early days in the U.S. Air Force to becoming a global action star in films and Walker, Texas Ranger, Norris built a legacy defined by strength, discipline, and heart. He also became a viral internet phenomenon through the iconic “Chuck Norris Facts,” cementing his place across generations.

To his family, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather — and to the world, a true legend who inspired millions.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close