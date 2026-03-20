Beloved Actor and Martial Artist Chuck Norris dies at 86

Source: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sad news today as we remember Chuck Norris, who has passed away at the age of 86.

The legendary martial artist, actor, and pop culture icon died Thursday, surrounded by his family. While no cause of death has been shared, his loved ones described his passing as peaceful and asked for privacy during this time.

From his early days in the U.S. Air Force to becoming a global action star in films and Walker, Texas Ranger, Norris built a legacy defined by strength, discipline, and heart. He also became a viral internet phenomenon through the iconic “Chuck Norris Facts,” cementing his place across generations.

To his family, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather — and to the world, a true legend who inspired millions.