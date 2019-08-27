Barrie Baycats ROCK IBL

For the the third straight season, the Barrie Baycats will battle the Kitchener Panthers for the Dominico Cup and the Intercounty Baseball League Championship. The best of seven Championship series begins tonight at Coates Stadium in Springwater.

The Barrie Baycats have entered historic IBL territory with the local franchise. The Baycats modern day dynasty run, that is approaching close to a decade now, sees the Baycats becoming the first team in the league’s 101 year history to have made 8 consecutive IBL final series appearances.

With a win of the series this year, the Baycats will be the IBL Champions for 6 consecutive years. We were talking about them being a dynasty when they won their third consecutive title! Now, here we are, after their fourth title in 2017 and their fifth championship in 2018, can they do this for the sixth straight year? The story will unfold beginning tonight. Here is the complete schedule:

2019 IBL PLAYOFFS

BARRIE BAYCATS VS. KITCHENER PANTHERS

Game 1: Tuesday, Aug. 27 at Barrie 7:30 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, Aug. 29 at Kitchener 7:30 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, Aug. 31 at Barrie 7 p.m.

Game 4: Sunday, Sept. 1 at Kitchener 7 p.m.

*Game 5: Tuesday, Sept. 3 at Barrie 7:30 p.m.

*Game 6: Thursday, Sept. 5 at Kitchener 7:30 p.m.

*Game 7: Saturday, Sept. 7 at Barrie 7 p.m.

**Brian Backland Photography