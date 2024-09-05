An Exclusive Interview With Zachary Knowles AKA Ichabod Fame

Fresh off his gold medal at the World Air Guitar Championship Zachary Knowles, or Ichabod Fame as you might know him, took some time out of his schedule to chat with McCully and break down his winning performance, shares his passion for air guitar, and gives us a glimpse into the preparation behind those iconic moves and gives McCully some tips on his own performance...

RELATED: An Exclusive Interview With Bif Naked

We dive into his musical inspirations, the tracks that fuel his performances, what it’s like to stand on top of the air guitar world, and what he's doing to help put air guitar competing on the map.

Check out the interview below!

More About Zachary Knowles

Zachary Knowles, better known as Ichabod Fame, has officially shredded his way to the top as the World Air Guitar Champion! Hailing from Hamilton, Ontario, this Canadian rockstar in disguise wasn’t always an air guitar legend. Before his air-slaying days, Zachary rocked a variety of roles: teacher, bassist, actor, and even burlesque performer. With such a wild and diverse background, it's no surprise that he stormed into the air guitar scene and took it by storm—no strings attached!