2025: The year of the drummer shuffle kerfuffle

The guys behind the kit of a few rock acts this year have left their bands.

A drummer is the heartbeat of a rock band — they set the tempo, drive the energy, and keep everyone locked in together. Without that steady backbone, even the best riffs and vocals can fall flat. They don’t just keep time; they shape the entire feel of a song, from explosive power to subtle groove.

It was the Sheepdogs' announcement of the departure of their drummer of 21 years that made us decide to finally get the *beat* of what I affectionately call the Great Drummer Shuffle Kerfuffle of 2025!

Guns N Roses

Frank Ferrer and Issac Carpenter

Frank Ferrer was the longest-tenured drummer for GNR, joining the group in 2006 and departing in March of this year. He stated that there is no ill will between him and the band, now performing when and where he wants and hosting drum clinics.

Isaac Carpenter was quickly announced as the new drummer for Guns as they hit the road for a world tour. Carpenter has been in the industry since 1995 with his band, Loudermilk/Goslin,g and a studio drummer for GNR bassist McKagan's Loaded, Adam Lambert and the hardcore metal outfit Barbarians of California, among other acts.

Foo Fighters

(And technically Nine Inch Nails)

Josh Freese and Ilan Rubin

It was May when Josh Freese and fans of the Foo Fighters were blindsided when the band decided to go in a different direction, and even created some comedy out of a not-so-great situation

Since then, he played with Primus (South Park theme song creators), A Perfect Circle, and eventually named the new drummer for Nine Inch Nails.

This is where we learn that Nine Inch Nails and the Foo Fighters essentially swapped drummers.

Ilan Rubin has been associated with quite a few acts like Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves, Paramore, and officially in September revealed as the new drummer for the Foo. Even though the Hollywood Reporter broke the news at the end of July, we had to wait several months for the band to officially debut their newest member.

Pearl Jam

Matt Cameron

Matt Cameron was the 2nd drummer for the band after being in Skinyard, and eventually Soundgarden. Yet another percussionist saying goodbye after being the longest tenured kit guy. Matt saying that the touring schedule was too demanding and he didn't enjoy playing he 3 hour shows.

As of September 2025, no new drummer has been announced for PJ

The Who

Zak Starkey and Scott Devours

The Who and Zak Starkey's 2025 is a rollercoaster ride.

In April, the Who announced that they were parting ways with their drummer after a performance in April. The Who's statement saying "The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future." The reasoning was that Zak's performance wasn't up to snuff for Roger Daltrey.

Zak rejoined the band in under a month after what Pete Townshend says was a communication error.

After all that, the drummer and son of Ringo Starr was let go again!

Since then, Scott Devours, who drums for Daltrey's solo group, has filled the spot. In an Instagram post, expressed gratitude for joining the band and honouring Starkey's history, saying "... I understand and accept the reality that there are many lifelong Who fans who are absolutely gutted by the news that Zak is no longer on the throne behind The Who. As a huge fan myself, there is a part of me that’s processing this loss with a heavy heart too. It really is a strange contradiction of emotions to have the greatest moment of my professional career also be one framed with some sadness and shadowed by someone else’s loss. It’s tough to put into words actually, but I know it’s there and it’s real."

From the Who

From Zak Starkey

We also have to mention how Stakey was forced to turn down the Oasis reunion tour because he was with the Who and was "gutted" he couldn't join the reunion world tour for a band he used to drum for.

The SHeepdogs

Sam Corbett

The Sheepdogs recently announced that their percussionist, Sam Corbett, has left the Canadian group after 21 years. Citing that over the last 7 years, life has dealt him a lot and decided he's got life ot live.

Honourable Mention - Chevy Metal

Shane Hawkins

The son of the late Taylor Hawkins has filled his dad's shoes. Shane had appeared at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show behind the drums for the Foo, starting rumours of Shane replacing his father.

He did fill his dad's shoes, but another band that Taylor Hawkins spent a good part of his career with, Chevy Metal.