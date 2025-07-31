Drummer Swap? Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails May Share Familiar Faces

A few months after parting ways with the Foo Fighters, Josh Freese rejoined Nine Inch Nails, a band he had previously toured with from 2005 to 2008.

But here’s the twist: according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Foo Fighters now have a new drummer of their own, Ilan Rubin. He’s been behind the kit for Nine Inch Nails since 2009 and also happens to be the youngest living Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee when NIN was honoured in 2020.

This drummer shuffle isn’t their first shared credit, either. Back in the 2000s, both drummers contributed to Liberation Transmission by Lostprophets. Freese was a session player on most of the album, Rubin later stepping in to finish the final two tracks.

There has been no official announcement from the Foo at this moment.