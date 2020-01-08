2020 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series

The Vans Hi-Standard Series snowboard World Tour opens the 2020 season at Horseshoe Resort this weekend!

This exciting international snowboarding spectacle is an all-ages contest that invites talented regional snowboarders to showcase true style and expression in an exciting open-jam format. This year the Hi-Standard series lands in China, South Korea, Russia and Italy, in addition to several stops in North America.

Each event features a big air session, where participants are judged solely on their individual style, with no inverts or spins over 720 allowed. This format taps into creativity, awarding only the most innovative competitor with pure style and originality and a chance to win cash on the spot.

One male and one female from each stop will be crowned the regional MVP, earning an all-expenses paid trip to the series’ grand finale for an opportunity to ride with the Vans Snow Team and the chance to battle for the 2020 Vans Hi-Standard Series MVP series title.

The tour kicks off this Saturday at Horseshoe Resort. Riders of all ages and levels will compete in a unique exhibition of style. There’s free registration, lift tickets and lunch vouchers for all participants. The “Paid Session” offers riders cash on the spot for most innovative maneuvers, while the “Van Doren Best Trick” will award one winner from each age category, ranging from 15-and-under and 16-and-over. With more than $50K in cash and prizes up for grabs, this all-inclusive snowboard event challenges riders to push the limits with creative tricks, while championing the spirit of “style is everything.”

Competitors and fans will have an opportunity to witness their favorite riders from the Vans Global Snow Team who will be present at each tour stop. In addition, spectators and competitors can customize their very own Vans alongside an artist from each city at pop-up House of Vans workshops along the way.

Free registration, as well as lift tickets and lunch vouchers will be provided to all participants. Now is your chance to make your mark—style is everything! Registration for the Vans Hi-Standard Series is now open at www.vansrsvp.com.

Vans Hi Standard at Horseshoe from Vans Canada on Vimeo.