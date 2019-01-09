2019 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series Hits Horseshoe Resort Saturday!

The Vans Hi-Standard Series snowboard World Tour opens the 2019 season at Horseshoe Resort this weekend!

This exciting international snowboarding spectacle is an all-ages contest that invites talented regional snowboarders to showcase true style and expression in an exciting open-jam format. For the first time in the series history, the all-ages snowboard event will land in Moscow, Russia, along with stops across China, South Korea, Canada and the US.

The inclusive snowboard jam features an original big air jam format where riders are judged by individual style only, with no rotations over 720 permitted. One male and one female from each stop will be crowned the regional MVP, earning an all-expenses paid trip to the series’ grand finale for an opportunity to ride with the Vans Snow Team and the chance to battle for the 2019 Vans Hi-Standard Series MVP series title.

The tour kicks off this Saturday at Horseshoe Resort. Riders of all ages and levels will compete in a unique exhibition of style. There’s free registration, lift tickets and lunch vouchers for all participants. The “Paid Session” offers riders cash on the spot for most innovative maneuvers, while the “Van Doren Best Trick” will award one winner from each age category, ranging from 15-and-under and 16-and-over. With more than $50K in cash and prizes up for grabs, this all-inclusive snowboard event challenges riders to push the limits with creative tricks, while championing the spirit of “style is everything.”

Here is the event schedule for Saturday:

8:30 am – 10:00 am Registration

9:30 am – 10:15 am Practice for all categories

10:15 am – 11:00 am Paid session – 15 and under and 30+

11:15 am to 12:00 pm Paid session – 16+

12:00 pm to 12:45 pm Lunch and course maintenance

1:00 pm – 1:30 pm Paid session – 15 and under

1:45 pm to 2:15 pm Paid session – 16+

2:30 pm – 4:00 pm Van Doren Best Trick contest

4:15 pm Awards ceremony

Here’s a look back at the 2018 Vans Hi-Standard Series tour: