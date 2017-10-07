Today in Music History-Oct 7- Alanis goes #1

On October 7, 1995, Alanis Morisette’s album Jagged Little Pill finally went #1.

Jagged Little Pill topped the charts in ten countries; with sales of over 33 million units worldwide, it is one of the best-selling albums of all time and made Morissette the first Canadian to achieve double diamond sales. Jagged Little Pill was nominated for nine Grammy Awards, winning five, including Album of the Year, making Morissette the youngest artist in history to win the honor, a record she held until 2010, when Taylor Swift won this prize with Fearless. Rolling Stone ranked Jagged Little Pill number 327 on its 2003 list of “The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time”.

The album’s lead single, “You Oughta Know”, contained a guitar which was contributed by Dave Navarro along with bass that was provided by Flea. Navarro and Flea created the song in the studio together and was written with a different instrumentation, the pair were then asked to re-write the music something Navarro described as being “A lot like a remix”. Speaking about the song’s conception Navarro said “The structure of the song was in place but there were no guide tracks, we just had the vocal to work from. It was just a good time and we basically jammed until we found something we were both happy with. Alanis was happy too.”



Let’s not forget that Taylor Hawkins was also the drummer in her band at that time.



Here’s the video of You Oughta Know: