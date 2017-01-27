On the Radar: VYPERS

There’s not really a sub-genre to fully describe Toronto’s “Vypers”.

Sure, you could add a bunch of previously labelled genres together…but that really just makes it more confusing. If someone were to say, “Yeah, they’re like this mix of Psych-Rock-Death-Fuzz-Garage” you’d have NO IDEA what that sound IS.

So, I’m forced to make up a name for their genre right now….

Lo-fi Fuzz Fusion.

There. That oughta do it.

Check out Vypers‘ latest EP “Defecto Jet”