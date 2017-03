New Rock Hour – March 26, 2017 Post navigation < The one with The Gorillaz! Host Blogs, Uncategorized Facebook Twitter

The New Pornographers – Whiteout Conditions

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Hope the High Road

Bordeen – Trouble Making

The Franklin Electric – Someone Just Like You

BNQT – Unlikely Force

Jerry Leger – Forged Check

The Gorillaz –Andromeda

Ride – Charm Assault

Hollerado – Don’t Shake

Good For Grapes – Faces in the Sand

The Flatliners – Indoors (Pictured above)

Wavves – Animal