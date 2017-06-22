LCBO Extending Hours as Strike Looms

Just in time for the start of summer and in advance of a possible labour strike, the LCBO is extending their hours from June 22nd to June 24th. Select stores will open as early as 9:00AM to as late as 11:00PM. For information about specific store hours in the region, visit the LCBO Store Locator. It will be updated with hours per store.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union is in a legal strike position as of 12:01AM Monday, June 26th. The LCBO has informed customer on their website to shop in advance of Sunday, June 25th, if possible. For details about the negotiations, you can follow @LCBONEWS on Twitter.

LCBO stores will be closed on Saturday, July 1st. On Sunday, July 2nd – stores will have extended hours. Again, some stores will be open as early as 9:00AM to as late as 11:00PM. The LCBO Store Locator will have the details. Stores return to regular hours on Monday, July 3rd.

CC Image Courtesy of JasonParis via Flickr