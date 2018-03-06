Jammin’ For Jamie 2018!

Just announced! Sass Jordan and the Northern Pikes are going to be the featured performers at this year’s Jammin’ For Jamie presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association.

The annual event started in 2012 is in honour and celebration of the life of Jamie Turner and has been organized annually to help increase awareness, and also to get people talking and involved regarding Mental Illnesses issues in our local community.

Sass Jordan and the Northern Pikes will perform their greatest hits along with special guests Fish Head and One Knight’s Stand all in support of the great work the Canadian Mental Health Association does in our local regional area.

The show will be staged at Maverick’s Music Hall in downtown Barrie on Friday May 11th. Be listening with ROCK 95 for ticket details and for a chance to WIN tickets to go!