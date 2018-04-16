Blue Jays Game Postponed Due To Falling Ice From CN Tower Onto Rogers Centre

Big chunks of ice are falling down off the CN Tower, which cause the city to close it. The ice was falling onto the Rogers Centre and it actually punctured a hole in the roof. The Blue Jays game against the Kansas City Royals had to be cancelled but will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.

Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather causing damage to our roof. We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience. Further info for those with purchased tickets to the game will be shared shortly. Tomorrow’s game will be a 3:07 p.m. traditional doubleheader — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

This is the first cancellation of a game at the Rogers Centre since 2001.

Watching a hero try to get the @BlueJays game going ahead tonight by fixing the @RogersCentre roof. The guts on these two! pic.twitter.com/0zqrfemfzY — Terry Hussey (@Terry_Hussey) April 16, 2018

Some people didn’t hear the news in time:

But fans won’t lose out:

Fans with tickets to tonight's cancelled game can exchange them to attend any of the games listed in the attached advisory. pic.twitter.com/fHJ73JDXeT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 16, 2018

Here’s info on the make-up game:

Main Image via Twitter @Terry_Hussey