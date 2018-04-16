Listen Live

Blue Jays Game Postponed Due To Falling Ice From CN Tower Onto Rogers Centre

Make up game tomorrow.

Big chunks of ice are falling down off the CN Tower, which cause the city to close it. The ice was falling onto the Rogers Centre and it actually punctured a hole in the roof. The Blue Jays game against the Kansas City Royals had to be cancelled but will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday.

This is the first cancellation of a game at the Rogers Centre since 2001.

