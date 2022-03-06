Listen Live

Toronto Man Is Immortalizing Lost Music Venues

The "Toronto, Lost Music City" project is keeping music history alive.

The Instagram of Andrew Smith is dedicated to the lost legendary music venues of Toronto. If you scroll through his feed, it is filled with miniatures of music clubs, bars, and theatres that shaped the music scene of its time.

It all started with his ode to the Silver Dollar Room, and he has recreated nearly 20 lost music venues of Toronto since.

 

It just went from there, recreating these venues that may have been forgotten.

 

