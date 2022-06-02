A Movie Using Toronto In The Title Doesn’t Say Toronto Right

Netflix has a new action-comedy film coming out starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

The Man From Toronto.

A lot of Canadians, specifically Ontarians made note that the pronunciation of “Toronto” was butchered. The only person to pronounce it properly was the bad guy at the beginning!

I mean, in proper English you are supposed to pronounce both T’s, but everyone knows it’s tuh-ron-ah.

Maybe he’s from a different Toronto?

