A Movie Using Toronto In The Title Doesn’t Say Toronto Right
Netflix has a new action-comedy film coming out starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.
The Man From Toronto.
A lot of Canadians, specifically Ontarians made note that the pronunciation of “Toronto” was butchered. The only person to pronounce it properly was the bad guy at the beginning!
I mean, in proper English you are supposed to pronounce both T’s, but everyone knows it’s tuh-ron-ah.
Maybe he’s from a different Toronto?