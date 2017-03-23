Barrie Snowmobile Sneak Peak

If you like snowmobiles, you’ll love what’s going on this weekend at Eastview Arena in Barrie. The top snowmobile manufacturer’s are bringing a special “sneak peak” of what the 2018 snowmobile line-up will look like.

You can seen them, feel them and check them out up-close. Plus, this show is great for asking the manufacturer’s of the various snowmobiles any questions you might have about their particular brand of sleds. Find out the latest innovations on the brand new snowmobiles, plus you’ll also see the latest snowmobile accessories available and a chance to talk directly to factory experts to get all the details of what is coming out for next year’s sleds.

The show runs Friday from 4pm-9pm and Saturday 10am-5pm. Free admission and Parking. For more info click here.