Barrie 2020 Snowmobile Sneak Peak

If you like snowmobiles, you’ll love what’s happening this weekend at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery in Barrie. The top snowmobile manufacturer’s are bringing a special “sneak peak” of what the 2020 snowmobile line-up is going to look like.

You can see all the different snowmobile brands up close all in one place. You can sit on them, feel them, inspect under the hood and find out all that’s new from the manufacturer’s themselves. Plus, this show is great for asking the manufacturer’s of the different brands any questions you might have about their particular style of sleds. Discover the latest innovations on the all of the brand new snowmobiles, plus you’ll also see the latest sled related accessories and get the chance to talk directly to factory experts to find out all the details of what some of the cool features planned for next year’s sled models are.

The show runs Friday from 2pm-9pm and Saturday 10am-5pm. Free admission and Parking. For more info click here.