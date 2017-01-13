2017 Vans Hi-Standard Snow Series Hits Mount St. Louis Saturday!

A huge, creative snowboarding event is taking place Saturday at Mount St. Louis, Moonstone. Mount St. Louis is hosting the first of the Vans Hi-Standard Series, an international contest series inviting talented snowboarders to showcase pure style in a thrilling jam format. With five stops in Canada, a new stop in Switzerland and a grand finale in California, the Vans Hi-Standard global series will be touring across the US, Canada, Switzerland, Korea, and France. The Vans Hi-Standard Series features an original big air format where riders are judged by individual style only, with no rotations over 720 allowed.

Riders of all ages and levels will compete in a unique exhibition of style. Offering free registration, lift tickets and food, the Hi-Standard Series is will award over $50K in cash and prizes and challenge riders to push their imaginations with innovative tricks. The “Van Doren Rail Best Trick” will grant cash on the spot for the most creative maneuvers while Vans rewards the “Most Improved Rider,” “Worst Bail,” and also names a deserving MVP on each stop of the tour. Vans members will be handing out $5 bills to those who land stylist tricks. Cash prizes will be awarded until the allotted amount per age category is reached. For more info visit Vans.com/HiStandardSeries.

Event Schedule:

8:30 am – 9:30 am Registration

10:00 am – 10:30 am Free practice for all categories

11:00 am – 11:45 am Paid session – 15 and under and 30+

11:45 am to 12:30 pm Paid session – 16+

12:30 pm to 1:15 pm Lunch and course maintenance

1:15 pm – 2:00 pm Paid session – 15 and under

2:00 pm to 2:45 pm Paid session – 16+

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Van Doren Rail Best Trick

4:15 pm Awards ceremony