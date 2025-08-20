The Cool Story Of Why I Got Into Radio

Say what you will about the state of the radio industry, and corporate radio does deserve some criticisms, but independent, local radio done right is why the business will always stay alive.

Streaming services are cool and all for curing your music cravings instantly, but your favourite music service will never update you on storm or disaster relief, school closures, and what happened in your neighbourhood.

Staying live longer, focusing on local, and bringing the fun & free stuff is an honour we don't take lightly at Central Ontario Broadcasting, owner of Rock 95, but I've had a wild ride in a 25 year career all across Canada.

My Earliest Radio Memory

Like most kids in the 80s, the radio was must-listen every morning in Winter. Because we didn't have "snow days" like in Ontario, it was simple: school was open or closed.

Aside from fist-pumping the sky if your school board closed schools due to weather, another big deal was hearing your name on the radio if it was your birthday.

I'll never forget sending in the information for my Dad's 40th. His nickname was Emo, so I composed a rhyme. "Lordy, Lordy Emo's 40. Happy Birthday Ken McCully!" However, the morning host totally goofed.

"Happy Birthday Ken, er, Imo is 40 I guess. Lordy!" That's how he said it. We all nearly died laughing.

Our hometown station was an AM signal, known as 1320 CKEC. Another unique part of the morning show, was the "morning march", where the host played a daily piece of instrumental music from marching bands across the continent. That's what we call a major "tune out" factor.

These unique moments of morning radio are my earliest memories, but when I was a teenager in high school, I discovered a part of radio that would become an addiction.

What Inspired Me To Be A DJ

Nobody could ever accuse me of being too cool in high school, so there were many nights I spent alone, listening to the Oldies station from across the Northumberland Strait on PEI, 720 CHTN.

There was something about the simplicity of the stories told, plus the poppy hooks, that appealed to me. It also helped being a history buff to be into those old hits of the 50s and 60s.

Every weeknight, CHTN would simulcast a nationally syndicated live request show, called "The Gold Line". I believe the host's name was Chalie O'Brien from CHUM.

My favourite band growing up was CCR, so when I heard Charlie was giving away John Fogerty's new solo album, "Blue Moon Swamp", I wanted it. I decided I was going to call in to make a request for the first time.

The giveaway was supposedly random; someone was going to be picked to win when making their request sometime that night. I needed to be clever and try to steer luck my way.

After several attempts to get through only to be met with a busy signal, I FINALLY heard ringing upon dialing. Then, the unmistakable, golden voice of Charlie. "You're on the Goldline!"

I was so nervous I flubbed the lines I had prepared. "Hi! Can I hear...Fogerty...CCR...Down On The Corner? I love CCR."

After what seemed like an eternity, the host replied "I'll trade you John Fogerty's new disc for that request." It worked. But then came the best part.

Ten minutes later, I hear myself on the radio. It hits me that listeners all over Canada are hearing it. I got my song, and six weeks later I got the CD in the mail.

From then on, I became a weekly regular on the Goldline. I was hooked. Charlie loved that the town I was living in was Stellarton.

"It's Stellar Ben from that Stellar town in Nova Scotia!" He would say when I called. I felt like a star. I got to taste all the things that make radio great: winning, hearing my songs, hearing myself, & my hometown.

So, this is why I got into radio. To pass those same emotions on to the next generation. Thanks for listening!