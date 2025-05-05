A not-so-smart woodpecker is wreaking havoc in a US town

Residents of a Rockport, Massachusetts neighbourhood, have been dealing with a pest who has been vandalizing their vehicles.

They know the culprit but won't be pressing charges because the villain is a large woodpecker who hates shiny things.

Over the last few months, the bird, measuring roughly 21-inch (53-centimetre), has pecked at dozens of cars, causing damage to windows and side mirrors.

It caused so much damage that residents started covering the shiny surfaces.

The theory is the bird doesn't like his reflection and thinks it's any enemy, except experts believe it's still very unusual behaviour.

Pamela Hunt, senior biologist for avian conservation at the New Hampshire Audubon, says that "woodpeckers don't usually peck at their opponents; they kind of chase them around."

She adds the Woodpecker might be "a little stupid" and is trying to defend its territory and scare away what it sees as competition.

Luckily for the Woodpecker, residents are taking the damage in stride and don't want any harm done to the mischievous creature.

Feature image from Janelle Favaloro