Weird scenario; A study says people love their pets, but not enough to date them if they were human

Many people joke that they love their pets more than they love their significant other, but a recent poll suggests that might not be true.

A new app allows you to see what your pet would look like if it were human, and 43 percent of pet owners say they would not date their furry friend if it were a person.

MetLife Pet Insurance conducted a survey and looks aren't the only reason they would be undateable.

Pets are extremely high-maintenance and needy.

Here are the top reasons your pet might be undateable, besides the crotch-sniffing thing.

1. They need constant attention.

2. They're too clingy

3. Not great with boundaries

4. Easily jealous or territorial

5. Too moody or temperamental

Feature image: Luna, Mj's cat