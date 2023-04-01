5 Easter Themed April Fools’ Pranks For Your Friends & Family

Every once in a while April Fools’ Day and Easter fall on the same day. Most recently this happened in 2018 and the next time will be in 2029. But even when they’re on separate days, Easter and April Fools are both great occasions to play some harmless pranks and have a bit of fun with your friends and family.

Whether you’re looking to spice up a gathering or add some laughter to your day, there are plenty of ways to have some fun this holiday season. Here are just some of the Easter and April Fools’ crossover pranks you can try …

(If kids are involved, you may want to ensure they already know the truth about the Easter Bunny or know the gift is from you so as to not draw any suspicion.)

1. Wrap Grapes Up As Chocolates

If you’re looking for a creative way to prank your family and friends this April Fools or Easter, wrap grapes like chocolate! All you have to do is remove the foil wrappers from some chocolate candies and then wrap them around grapes.

You can then save the chocolates to be shared after your prank is through or eat them yourself before anyone discovers your scheme.

2. An Eggless Hunt

At first, they’ll think that you got really clever about where you hid the eggs. But eventually, they’ll realize there are no eggs to hunt and start questioning the hunt.

We recommend giving the kids about 15 minutes to figure out what’s going on before you give yourself up. You may also want to have a real hunt planned somewhere else in the house or another Easter treat to make up for it.

3. Beanboozled Jelly Beans In Eggs

Jelly beans are an Easter staple. To add a little humour to your Easter, empty a box of Beanboozled Jelly Beans into your kids’ eggs … then toss the packaging so they can’t cheat.

4. Weighted Eggs

Don’t let the name fool you. These eggs will not help your friends and family feel calm and relaxed.

Instead of candy, fill your kids’ eggs with something heavy like nuts and bolts. They’ll think they hit the Easter candy jackpot, only to find out they have been tricked. To take this trick a step further, glue the eggs shut so that they really have to work for it.

5. Cover Raw Eggs In Chocolate

This Easter/April Fool’s prank is similar to the first one but this time it’s going to be a bit messier.

First, you’ll want to try and find those life-sized candy eggs. If you can’t don’t fret. You can just wrap up your final product in cellophane and ribbon. So long as it looks fancy, it should be convincing. Next, melt some chocolate and then dip raw eggs in the chocolate. Weight for the chocolate to cool and harden, then wrap them up. Store them in the fridge until the day of your prank – rotten eggs may be going a little too far.

Pull out your gifts an hour or so before gifting so they can come to room temperature, then watch the chaos ensue.

