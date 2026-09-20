Watch Shatner Cover Ozzy in the Most Shatner Way
We've known that William Shatner has been introducing himself to the heavy metal world at the age of 95 with his What the F is Heavy Metal? album with his band, The *uckers.
The title came when Shatner's team suggested he add to his jazz, country, and pop repertoire; his question was, "What the actual f is heavy metal?" That led William down the musical wormhole that is heavy metal and inspired his latest musical foray.
He and the *uckers debuted at Riotfest in Chicago, and a few videos are making their way around the internet.
I, maybe like you, had no idea what to expect from William Shatner's performance, but somehow, him delivering the lines as if he were a Shakespearean actor, or channelling Captain Kirk, is not surprising in any way and is delightfully William Shatner.
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