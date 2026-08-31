Blue Rodeo and Iron Maiden give Lake Ontario a shout-out during Toronto Shows

Lake Ontario was the pride of Toronto at a pair of concerts in the city this weekend.

During their show at the RBC Amphitheatre on Saturday, the Canadian rock band Blue Rodeo performed their classic hit. "Hasn't Hit Me Yet," has the line "Watching the snow fall on this cold December night, and out in the middle of Lake Ontario, the same snow is falling on the deep silent water."

The crowd erupted and joined in on the “Lake Ontario” line.

It was fitting since the RBC Amphitheatre is located on the Lake Ontario waterfront.

After the song, vocalist Greg Keelor told the crowd, "I would just like you to sing tonight with full authority and ownership. And we'll sing this one for the shining waters that have been there long before any of us were ever here."

Meanwhile, across the city at the Scotia Bank Arena, UK Heavy Metal legends Iron Maiden were performing to a sold-out crowd.

Lead singer Bruce Dickinson gave a shout-out, expressing their love of Canada, and declared that they flew over “The Lake of Ontario,” a dig at U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump wants the lake renamed “Lake America,” which spans the U.S.-Canada border. Canada is strongly pushing back at the suggestion.