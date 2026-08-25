Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, her family confirmed Tuesday.

Tributes are already pouring in from every corner of the music world, and most of them are going to focus on what everyone already knows: five decades of country classics, "Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You," and a songbook that shaped modern country music more than almost anyone else's.

We want to focus on something else.

Because, Dolly wasn't just a country legend ... she was a rock legend too.

A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer

In 2022, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a performer, inducted by P!NK herself.

It's a detail a lot of casual fans still don't know, and honestly, neither did Dolly at first. When she was nominated, she famously tried to turn it down, saying she didn't feel she'd earned it since her background was country, not rock.

Watch Dolly's Acceptance Speech

The Hall of Fame didn't budge, and thankfully, neither did the fans.

Dolly accepted the honor and did something that tells you everything about who she was as an artist: she decided if she was going to be a rock and roll hall of famer, she was going to earn it. She promised to record a rock album to prove she belonged.

She kept that promise.

During her acceptance speech she famously started with "I'm a rock star now!"

Rockstar: Dolly's Rock and Roll Statement Album

In November 2023, Dolly released Rockstar, a sprawling 30-track album that stands as one of the most ambitious records of her career and her first full dive into the rock genre.

The guest list alone reads like a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony: Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr joined her for a cover of "Let It Be." Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett, Elton John, Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx, Ann Wilson, Stevie Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Miley Cyrus all showed up to play.

Rockstar didn't just perform well for a passion project...

It debuted at number three on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting solo album of Dolly's career, and topped both the Country and Rock & Alternative albums charts at the same time.

At 77 years old, Dolly Parton had her first rock hit, watching lead single "World on Fire" climb to number one on Billboard's Rock Digital Song Sales chart 55 years after she released her first record.

That's not a novelty act. That's one of the greatest entertainers of all time deciding, in her seventies, to open an entirely new chapter.

More Rock Than People Remember

Dolly's connection to rock music actually goes back further than Rockstar suggests.

Her songwriting and performing crossed into pop, disco, gospel and bluegrass throughout her career, and her influence reached far beyond Nashville. Artists as varied as Joan Jett, Jack White and P!NK have cited her as an influence, and her music has been covered and reimagined by rock artists for decades.

Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You" became one of the best-selling singles in history, but Dolly wrote it, and that kind of songwriting doesn't recognize genre lines.

By the time the Rock Hall came calling, they weren't stretching to fit her in. They were catching up.

A Legacy Bigger Than Any One Genre

Dolly Parton spent her career refusing to be boxed in, by genre, by expectation, or by anyone else's idea of what a country girl from the Smoky Mountains was supposed to do with her life.

She built an empire, she gave away millions through literacy programs and disaster relief, and somehow she stayed one of the most beloved people in the entertainment industry the entire time.

Rock and roll got to claim her too, and she earned every bit of it.

Rest easy, Dolly. Thanks for rocking with us.

Watch Dolly and Friends Perform "Jolene"