If you want to experience what life was like during the last analogue generation, a new exhibit at Toronto’s Art Gallery of Ontario offers a glimpse through the eyes of someone who lived it from inside the world of ’90s rock.

Canadian bassist Melissa Auf der Maur spent the decade playing with rock bands Hole and The Smashing Pumpkins.

The whole time, armed with an old-school camera, she captured what life was like on and off the stage.

Now, those snapshots, along with videos, demos and other pieces are on display in “My ’90s Rock Photographs” at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

The exhibit spans 1991 to 2001, taking visitors back to a time before smartphones, social media and digital recording.

Alongside the photographs are video displays, personal ephemera and a special sound installation featuring unreleased ’90s demos and experimental recordings.

In an interview with Billboard, Auf der Maur said she is grateful to have the archive preserved and shared with the public.

“I am radically grateful for the Art Gallery of Ontario for being the first to embrace my ’90s rock archive of photographs,” she said. “I came with boxes of snapshots, and we engaged immediately.”

She said she provided thousands of scanned photographs as the AGO worked with her over the past two years to sort through the archive and assemble the exhibit.

The project extends beyond the gallery. Auf der Maur has also released a photo book, “Melissa Auf der Maur: My ’90s Rock Photographs,” featuring many of the images included in the exhibit.

She also released her memoir, “Even the Good Girls Will Cry: A ’90s Rock Memoir,” in March.

“My ’90s Rock Photographs” is now on display at the Art Gallery of Ontario and runs until June 2027.