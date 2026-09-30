Kurt Cobain's former Olympia apartment is on Airbnb

If you're ever in Olympia, Washington, why not stay in a piece of rock-and-roll history: Kurt Cobain’s old apartment.

The small home, part of a triplex, is listed on Airbnb. The modest home has mostly been kept in its original state and is filled with Nirvana memorabilia.

The website describes the place as a “Unique opportunity to experience a one-of-a-kind vibe for musicians, artists and writers. An eclectic space with musical history.”

The room goes for between $250-300 a night.

Cobain lived in the space with his girlfriend Tracy from 1989-1991 and, according to the historical society, wrote about 75% of his lifetime musical output there.

The title for Nirvana’s hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit” was inspired by an incident at the home. One night, Cobain's friend Kathleen Hanna from the band Bikini Kill wrote “Kurt Cobain Smells Like Teen Spirit” on the wall.

At one point, Kurt left the front unit of the house and moved into the back room, and was then joined by band member Dave Grohl who stayed there for several months.

In 1991 kurt went on a press tour and failed to pay his rent. When he got back, his stuff was on the lawn.

According to realtor.com, guests give the place a 4.8-star rating, saying the space was clean and cozy and the host was accommodating.

One review reads, “For any fan of the grunge legend Kurt Cobain, this is a must-stay! The history of this apartment is legendary it was during the time of Bleach and the beginning of Nevermind (aka this time period as Kurt’s happiest). They kept the unit as it would have been back in his day. It makes it an experience to live in this relic.”

Feature image from Air B&B