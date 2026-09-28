Nirvana reunites at the VMA’s and honoured with Vanguard Award for influence on music videos

Nirvana was honoured at the Video Music Awards for their lasting impact on music videos and pop culture.

Surviving members Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear accepted the Vanguard Award, which honours artists and directors for their outstanding contributions and profound influence on music videos and popular culture.

During the acceptance speech, Novoselic dedicated the award to the band’s frontman, the late Kurt Cobain, saying the idea for the videos of “Smells Like Teen Spirit, “In Bloom,” and “Heart-Shaped Box” was thought up by Cobain.

“The ideas for those videos all grew out of the vision of one of the greatest artists of all time: Kurt Cobain.”

He added, “ Nirvana continues to resonate so deeply with so many because people are hungry for authenticity, for something real, for something uncompromising. Something that tells you it's okay to come as you are. ”

The award was presented to the band by Chuck D of Public Enemy, who spoke about the band's lasting legacy.

“Nirvana never bent to the will of the mainstream; they always stayed true to their vision. Their sound was loud, beautiful. Their lyrics were blazing, raw, human. Their music videos defined an era. They were completely original and fearless at a time when the status quo kinda got to the point of being formulaic. Today, their influence can be heard in virtually every generation of artists that followed.”

September 24th marked the 35th anniversary of the band’s album” Nevermind”

Feature image from YouTube