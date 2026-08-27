Ozzy Osbourne gets his own haunted house for Universal’s upcoming “Halloween Horror Nights”

The Prince of Darkness is getting his own attraction at Universal’s upcoming “Halloween Horror Nights”

Dedicated to the late Ozzy Osbourne, the rides are based on classic Ozzy album covers.

The attraction takes you through a series of Ozzy-inspired scenes.

Hop on the Crazy Train, venture into a dungeon where Patient Number 9 awaits, and make your way through a creepy graveyard where a werewolf is lurking. You’ll see the iconic throne from his final concert. There’s also a gruesome nod to the infamous bat incident, but this time, an 8-foot bat is taking a bite out of someone’s head.

The house is filled with gruesome nods to the late Prince of Darkness.

In a statement, Sharon and Jack Osbourne said, “Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created. Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life.

The attraction opens at Universal Orlando Resort on Aug. 28 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 3, both closing on Nov. 1.

Check out the video below.