WATCH: Guns N’ Roses Car Wrecked at Daytona 500

The Guns N’ Roses sponsored car driven by Erik Jones at the NASCAR Daytona 500 race over the weekend was involved in a multi-car wreck that took out other racers, too.

NASCAR.com reported that the crash happened with 82 laps remaining in the 212-lap race. The crash was a chain reaction that started with Tyler Riddick bumping into Kevin Harvick.

Axl Rose congratulated the winner of the Daytona 500 on Twitter, while also mentioning the accident.

Check out the video here: