Virginia Tech and Metallica End Up On Seismograph

The home opener tradition hit new levels this year!

Virginia Tech for YEARS has been using Metallica’s Enter Sandman as the song to kick off their season, and this year it continued on, but this year the team made a mark.

On a seismograph, the thing that measures earth quakes! Now it wasn’t to scale of an actual earthquake, but the crowd and music were loud enough to register on the graph.

 

Check out their entrance here!


