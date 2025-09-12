You’ve probably heard it before: “Video games are bad for you.” Sound familiar?

It should ... because for decades, the same warning was shouted about rock and roll. And yet, here we are, still rocking out to electric guitars and still leveling up in our favorite games.

National Video Game Day, celebrated every September 12, is the perfect time to embrace your inner gamer and remember that cultural fears don’t always hold up.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

Just like rock music, video games have faced criticism, but they’ve also created communities, inspired creativity, and brought people together in ways that were impossible before the digital age.

Gaming Then vs. Now

The first video games were simple, pixelated fun. Arcades were the wild west of entertainment, buzzing with excitement, coin slots jingling, and teenagers glued to screens.

Fast forward to today, and gaming has exploded into an art form. From sprawling open worlds to intricate storytelling and pulse-pounding soundtracks, video games have become a cultural phenomenon rivaling music and film.

"Video games are bad for you? That’s what they said about rock and roll." Shigeru Miyamoto

Think about the parallels: when Elvis hit the stage, parents worried about “moral decay.” When Pac-Man hit the arcades, similar warnings sounded.

Both forms of entertainment pushed boundaries, sparked passion, and created subcultures that people still celebrate decades later.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll of Gaming

Video games, much like rock music, thrive on rebellion, creativity, and community. Whether you’re shredding through a guitar solo in a rhythm game or exploring post-apocalyptic landscapes, the spirit is the same: challenge norms, express yourself, and connect with others who get it.

And let’s be real ... sometimes, both rock and games are just pure fun, and isn’t that reason enough to celebrate?

Why National Video Game Day Matters

This day isn’t just about playing your favorite title ... it’s about recognizing gaming as a cultural force. Whether you’re into retro classics, the latest AAA blockbuster, or indie gems, National Video Game Day is your excuse to dive in, nerd out, and maybe even introduce a friend to a game that changed your life.

So, next time someone says video games are bad for you, just remember: the same thing was said about rock and roll. And look where that got us—headbanging, guitar-shredding, high-score-chasing, and still going strong.

Advertisement

Power Up and Play

Celebrate National Video Game Day your way. Grab your controller, put on your headphones, and get lost in a world of pixels, beats, and adrenaline. And remember—the best kind of rebellion often starts with a little bit of fun.