Valet Tries Ferris Bueller Stunt… And Films The Whole Thing

Valets probably joker about it all the time.

That really nice car comes in, and they all want to be the one to park that fine piece of machinery. Or better yet, take it for a joy ride and not get caught!

Rob Butler was in Greece when his BMW 340i was in the parking lot of the Britsol Airport in England and a valet decides that the BMW needs to be taken out. Little does he know that the dashcam wasn’t turned off…

The airport has had a general response to something like this. “Isolated Incident” “Investigating Internally”, “Remedial Actions” etc. and apologized.

This is not the first time according to some commenters.