Sheltering Ukrainians Thank Dildo NL For Support

Communities around the world are gathering together or lighting up local landmarks to show that they stand with Ukraine. Even tonight in Barrie, Meridian Place is hosting a rally organized by members of the Ukrainian Catholic Church and local politicians to gather supplies.

Dildo Newfoundland joined the cause as well. Someone took it upon themselves to light up the Hollywood-style Dildo sign in yellow and blue for the whole town, and now, the internet to see.

The message made it to Ukraine, and the town received a response. It came from a woman who was taking refuge in a grocery store basement with families who were sheltering from bombing.





I don’t know about you, but knowing that our messages of support are getting through makes it feel like we’re just not shouting into the void that the internet can be sometimes.