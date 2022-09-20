Listen Live

What Did You Think Of Trudeau Singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody?’

Not exactly a great wedding singer

The Prime Minister was in England for the Queen’s funeral this past week and was caught on camera belting out a Queen tune. Justin Trudeau was seen leading an impromptu karaoke session in a London Bar on Saturday night where Quebec pianist Gregory Charles was performing. If you’re the PM you know someone is always watching, and in 2022 someone is likely filming as well…so everything you do will make it online eventually.

In this case, it provided a nice laugh for most as a karaoke night usually does, have a listen to Trudeau really going for it while singing Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ below.

