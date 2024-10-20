The Trailer Park Boys Return with New Red Band Movie Trailer

The legendary tale of Bubbles and the Shitrockers is coming in December.

Mike Smith as Bubbles, Robb Wells as Ricky, John Paul Tremblay as Julian, and Patrick Roach as Randy are back for a feature-length movie Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties

In the movie, Bubbles and the Shitrockers take off on a European tour that goes sideways, with cameos from Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, and even Rolling Stones' own Ronnie Wood.