Listen Live

The Trailer Park Boys Return with New Red Band Movie Trailer

Lifestyle | TV & Movies
Published October 20, 2024
By Rachel Detta

The legendary tale of Bubbles and the Shitrockers is coming in December.

Mike Smith as Bubbles, Robb Wells as Ricky, John Paul Tremblay as Julian, and Patrick Roach as Randy are back for a feature-length movie Standing On The Shoulders Of Kitties

In the movie, Bubbles and the Shitrockers take off on a European tour that goes sideways, with cameos from Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, and even Rolling Stones' own Ronnie Wood.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close