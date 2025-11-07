Listen Live

Battleship, Trivial Pursuit, and Slime get inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published November 7, 2025
By MJ
Toy Hall of Fame via Facebook

Say congratulations to the latest classic toys to enter the Toy Hall of Fame.

Battleship, Trivial Pursuit, and Slime have been inducted into the 2025 class of the National Toy Hall of Fame, joining countless toys that made our childhoods special.

A few months ago, the Strong National Museum of Play released a list of 12 finalists that included Catan, Connect Four, Cornhole, Furby, Scooter, Snow, Spirograph, Star Wars lightsaber, and Tickle Me Elmo.

However, it was the Canadian-made game Trivial Pursuit, Slime, and Battleship that won the honours.

Trivial Pursuit was introduced in 1981, and more than 100 million copies have been sold with countless themed editions. It remains a staple for trivia lovers.

Battleship was originally a pencil-and-paper game dating back to the late 19th century. In 1967, it gained national fame with Milton Bradley’s plastic version, which has sold more than 100 million copies.

Slime, was first introduced commercially in 1976, and continues to engage kids with its gooey, stretchy texture. It's shown to have therapeutic benefits, offering stress relief and improving fine motor skills.

Slime Purple Slime GIFfrom Slime GIFs

Feature image via Facebook

