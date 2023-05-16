The 8 Greatest Guitar Solos Of All Time
Another controversial top guitar solo list. Think they nailed it?
You know what they say about opinions and what they’re like? Everybody’s got one…and so on. Guitar Pick Reviews have put out their top 8 guitar solos of all time. Everyone will have thoughts.
#8 METALLICA “ONE”
#7 JOE SATRIANI “SURFING WITH THE ALIEN”
#6 GUNS N ROSES “NOVEMBER RAIN”
#5 VAN HALEN “ERUPTION”
#4 PINK FLOYD “COMFORTABLY NUMB”
#3 ERIC CLAPTON “LAYLA”
#2 LED ZEPPELIN “STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN”
#1 JIMI HENDRIX “ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER”
So, what did they leave out? What doesn’t belong on the list? Again…opinions…a**holes…something, something. Check out the full list yourself from Guitar Pick Reviews & keep their own final thoughts in mind:
“Guitar solos have the power to inspire and captivate audiences with their emotional intensity and technical prowess. From Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb” to Metallica’s “One,” these classic guitar solos showcase some of the greatest guitar players in history at the peak of their creativity. Whether you are a novice or an experienced guitarist, there is something for everyone on this list. Taking some notes can help take your playing to the next level. So grab your axe, plug it into your amp, and get ready to shred”