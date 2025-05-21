Radiohead's Thom Yorke Creates Worldwide Coin Hunt

There are 400 coins scattered worldwide to go with a new album.

Thom Yorke, best known as the frontman of Radiohead, has teamed up with another English artist, Mark Pritchard, to create the Tall Tales album, and more interestingly, a worldwide coin hunt.

It all started 5 days ago with a post on Instagram and a YouTube video showing the coins and how they were forged, and a caption that gives a hint, but doesn't really help.

"400 COINS LIE SCATTERED ACROSS THE WORLD

BURIED IN EARTH, STONE, AND SHADOW

TRACK WHAT'S BEEN FOUND

SEARCH FOR THE REST"

Thom, Mark, and the Foger's Ledger purchased recreations of some famous brass statues and melted them into custom-designed coin moulds. We can also assume that there are visual hints of where some coins can be found, but there are no true hints so far on where these are scattered.

There is a website where the found coins are being tracked, showing where they have been found using what3words, which is used locally to help find those who are lost.

If you want to join the hunt, there have already been posts on forums such as Reddit of fans from both Radiohead and Thom trying to piece together how the coins are found, dissect every piece of the Tall Tales album and everything in between. There seems to be an agreement, though, we are almost expected to stumble upon these coins.