This Ottawa Senator Rally Song Hasn't Helped Them Win A Game

Lifestyle
Published April 23, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

Toronto has a 2-0 series lead heading back to Kanata for games 3 and 4, meaning that since this song was released, the Sens haven't won a game. It would be unfair to blame the song for the losses...but what a coincidence...

Fan rally songs RARELY hit the mark, and this song missed the net.

