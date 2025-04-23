This Ottawa Senator Rally Song Hasn't Helped Them Win A Game
Published April 23, 2025
Toronto has a 2-0 series lead heading back to Kanata for games 3 and 4, meaning that since this song was released, the Sens haven't won a game. It would be unfair to blame the song for the losses...but what a coincidence...
Fan rally songs RARELY hit the mark, and this song missed the net.
Love this from @kyleivansays pic.twitter.com/5ghnI8m5ae— x - The Sens Guy ⚫️🔴🟡 (@TheSensGuy) April 20, 2025
