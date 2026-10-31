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This Korean Tim Horton's Gives You Tim's Envy

Lifestyle | Travel
Published October 31, 2026
By Rachel Detta

A TikTok opening that Tim Hortons brought Canada to Korea has us wondering where this Tim Hortons has been for us in the coffee chain's home country.

One commenter put it pretty blatantly

Whether it was the exterior with a waterfall, the custom menu, CUSTOM TIMBITS, and menu items that actually look like the pictures on the menu and the Indgenous bread, bannock!

Are you suffering from TIm's envy, too?

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