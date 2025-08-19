There’s nothing quite like hitting the open road on two wheels, especially when the route winds through rugged shorelines, rolling countryside, and charming small towns. Georgian Bay offers all that and more. With its mix of lake views, twisting roads, and scenic stops, it’s a rider’s dream.

Whether you’re planning a full loop or just a day trip, here are some of the best motorcycle routes around Georgian Bay.

Snag Our Newsletter Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news. Subscription Form Let's Do It

1. The Georgian Bay Coastal Route