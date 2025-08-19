Best Motorcycle Routes Around Georgian Bay
There’s nothing quite like hitting the open road on two wheels, especially when the route winds through rugged shorelines, rolling countryside, and charming small towns. Georgian Bay offers all that and more. With its mix of lake views, twisting roads, and scenic stops, it’s a rider’s dream.
Whether you’re planning a full loop or just a day trip, here are some of the best motorcycle routes around Georgian Bay.
1. The Georgian Bay Coastal Route
If you’ve got time for a multi-day ride, the Georgian Bay Coastal Route is the ultimate adventure. Stretching roughly 1,350 km, it circles the bay and takes you through some of Ontario’s most scenic riding. Expect lakefront stretches, winding inland roads, and plenty of chances to stop for photos. Highlights include:
- Parry Sound – Gateway to the 30,000 Islands.
- Manitoulin Island – Accessible via the Chi-Cheemaun ferry.
- Tobermory – Crystal-clear waters and rugged cliffs.
Tip: Start early in the season or in early fall for quieter roads and cooler riding temps.
2. Parry Sound to Killarney
For a shorter but equally rewarding ride, head north from Parry Sound along Highway 69 to Highway 637 into Killarney. This road cuts through lush forest and exposed rock, ending in a quaint fishing village with unbeatable waterfront views. Grab fish and chips at Herbert Fisheries before heading back.
3. The Bruce Peninsula Run
From Owen Sound to Tobermory, the Bruce Peninsula ride is packed with lake views on both sides. Highway 6 is the main route, but detours onto smaller side roads will reward you with quieter stretches and hidden beaches. Tobermory makes a perfect turnaround point, or you can extend your ride by taking the ferry to Manitoulin Island.
4. Midland to Parry Sound via Honey Harbour
If you love mixing waterfront scenery with small-town charm, try riding from Midland north along local roads toward Honey Harbour.
- Start in Midland, take Highway 93 or local roads to Port Severn.
- Turn onto Honey Harbour Road (County Road 5) for the scenic detour into Honey Harbour.
- Backtrack to Port Severn.
- From Port Severn, take Highway 400 North toward Parry Sound.
If you want to keep it more scenic and avoid sticking to the 400 too much, you could:
- Exit the 400 at Highway 69 / Lake Joseph Road (near Mactier) and take local cottage-country roads toward Parry Sound.
- Or weave in some side trips through Muskoka Lakes before heading west to Parry Sound.
Expect a mix of smooth curves, winding shoreline roads, and plenty of stops for coffee or ice cream.
5. Tiny Beaches Cruising Route
If you’re in the southern part of Georgian Bay and want something easy and scenic, try the Tiny Beaches roads. Start in Wasaga Beach, cruise along the shoreline through Tiny Township, and loop back via Midland. It’s a relaxed ride with beach-town charm, perfect for a summer afternoon.
6. The Bala – Rosseau Loop
While not technically on Georgian Bay, this loop can make a great detour on any Georgian Bay route.
For a relaxed ride with a Muskoka vibe, start in Port Severn and head toward Bala on Highway 38. Continue north on Highway 169 to Mactier, then take Highway 632 into Rosseau. This route mixes lakeside roads, charming small towns, and plenty of spots for a butter tart or an ice cream break.
7. Wasaga Beach to Collingwood to Blue Mountain
For a shorter, more casual ride, start in Wasaga Beach and cruise to Collingwood before heading up to Blue Mountain. This route mixes lakefront riding with rolling farmland and escarpment views. Stop at Scenic Caves Road for a stretch and some of the best views over Georgian Bay.
Tips for Riding Georgian Bay Motorcycle Routes
- Fuel up when you can (even if you still have half a tank) – Some stretches, especially in the north, have fewer gas stations.
- Mind the wildlife – Deer and other animals are active, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Dress for changing weather – Conditions can shift quickly along the water.
- Plan your stops – Many small towns have great food, coffee, and photo-worthy views.
Ride It Your Way
Whether you go for a full loop or a short escape, Georgian Bay has something for every rider — sweeping coastal views, challenging twisties, and plenty of hidden gems. Take your time, fuel up often, and enjoy one of Ontario’s best motorcycle playgrounds.
