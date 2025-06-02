Top things you shouldn't store in the garage

The temperatures are at a comfortable level, and many people are taking this opportunity to clean up, declutter, and reorganize their homes, including the catch-all room of the house: the garage.

However, while you are organizing the overflow space, you might notice that winter and time in general have taken a toll on some of your possessions.

According to Southern Living and Taste of Country, the following items should not be stored in the garage for various reasons, including safety concerns, cleanliness issues, potential rodent infestations, and reduced shelf life.

1:Pet Food

Unless you want to offer a buffet to mice and other insects, it's best to keep this out of the garage. Sealed bags are no help either as rodents can easily chew through them.

2:Wine

The constant temperature changes will ruin your fancy bottle of Vino in no time.

3:Clothes, blankets, or other textiles

Garages are known for being moist, especially during our lovely, humid summer months, which creates a breeding ground for mold growth. And who knows what little creature may have made a cozy bed of it during the cold months.

4:Stuffed animals/Pillows

Just like textiles, the fabric filling from stuffed animals will attract moisture and become a breeding ground for bacteria. And no one wants to snuggle with " Mr. Snuggles" after a four-legged creature garage pest probably used him as a chew toy.

5:Paint

If you plan on reusing that leftover paint, the garage is not the ideal place to store it, as the extreme temperatures will cause it to thin and separate.

6:Firewood

It's a good way to welcome bugs and termites into your house.

7:Propane tank

Keeping these indoors is a serious safety risk due to its flammability and potential for explosion in extreme heat.

8:Important documents

Once again, the garage tends to become moist, which can destroy paper products and attract mold.

9:Books

In the way documents can play host to mold, so can your beloved books if they are stored without care. Ever open a book that is really warm and feel that wet feeling? Eww!

10:Photographs

Okay, this one is old school, but if you have actual photos in your garage and not on digital, it's best to find them a new home that's not in the garage. Storing pictures in extreme temperatures will cause the photo to warp and be damaged.

11:Electronics

Dust and moisture can create chaos in the internal workings of electronics.

12:Artwork

Whether it's a family heirloom or your kid's picture of a bunny, it's best to find a safer space for artwork. Once again, humidity is the culprit that will wreck canvas, paper, and paints used in the artwork.

13:Chemicals

Much like propane tanks, temperature fluctuations can cause certain chemicals to become unstable or even hazardous.

Feature image by Kordanalev via Pexels