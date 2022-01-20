The LOTR Continues With The Rings Of Power Teaser

As if the over 12 hours of films and multiple movie franchises weren’t enough, we are getting a new instalment in the Lord Of The Rings saga. Amazon Prime has released a teaser trailer for an upcoming series that will tell the tales of the other rings. Y’ know.

“Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.”

—J.R.R. Tolkien’s epigraph to The Lord of the Rings

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power comes September 2nd, 2022.





We also got a behind the scenes on how they pulled this trailer together!





