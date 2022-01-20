Listen Live

RVH Valentine’s Day Kids E-Card Contest

Any child aged 16 years and under can use paint, crayons, or other writing utensils to create a Valentine’s Day e-card.

  • February 2, 2022
  • Online
We especially encourage designs that show RVH love or kindness.
The winning artwork will be selected by community members through online votes and will be used as a featured design in the RVH Foundation’s Valentine’s Day E-card Campaign next month.
Votes are cast by making a minimum five-dollar donation per vote to support the advancement of patient care at RVH.
Images are being accepted now until February 2, at 4:30 p.m.
There is no cost to enter. Voting will remain open until February 6 at 11:59 p.m.
Submissions and votes can be made at www.RVHEcardContest.ca.
The winner will be notified by February 8. All contest rules, regulations and image requirements can be found on the page.

