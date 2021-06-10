The Dirt: Mixologist Ryan Reynolds Wants You To Celebrate Father’s Day With A Vasectomy
'The most refreshing cocktail in the world for the most refreshing job in the world... Dad.'
Ryan Reynolds is once again promoting his Aviation Gin, this time giving you a recipe to whip up the perfect cocktail for dad this Father’s Day, called ‘the vasectomy.’ The drink sounds delicious and much more appealing than a real vasectomy.
It’s labeled ‘The most refreshing cocktail in the world for the most refreshing job in the world… Dad.’