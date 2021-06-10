Listen Live

The Dirt: Mixologist Ryan Reynolds Wants You To Celebrate Father’s Day With A Vasectomy

'The most refreshing cocktail in the world for the most refreshing job in the world... Dad.'

By Uncategorized

Ryan Reynolds is once again promoting his Aviation Gin, this time giving you a recipe to whip up the perfect cocktail for dad this Father’s Day, called ‘the vasectomy.’ The drink sounds delicious and much more appealing than a real vasectomy.

It’s labeled ‘The most refreshing cocktail in the world for the most refreshing job in the world… Dad.’

Related posts

Rock 95 — 1 Second Song Challenge

*Watch* The Tragically Hip Perform With Feist At The Junos

*Watch* New Anthony Bourdain Doco Has July Release Date

Vince Neil’s first Performance Since The Pandemic Was Pathetic

Chivalry Is Alive And Well At The Ballpark

Another New Song + Tour Dates From The Glorious Sons

The Dirt: New Dexter Teaser Arrives

Ron Maclean Trending On Twitter For Questionable Remark On Air

*Listen* The Tragically Hip Release Six Songs For May 24 Weekend