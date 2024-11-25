Listen Live

The Arkells Have A Secret Show Happening In Our area On Wednesday

Events | Music
Published November 25, 2024
By Bryan Flannery

The Arkells will be in Barrie on Friday night at the Sadlon Arena, with tickets still available. However, about 100 lucky fans will be treated to a very small, intimate, free, surprise show this Wednesday. Where exactly? You can watch the video with Max below but he doesn't share too much other than it's happening in the Horseshoe Valley area from 5 to 7 pm this Wednesday, November 27th.

They announce the winners tonight at 5pm!

