The 9 Most Anticipated Concert Tours of the Summer

Tis the season of live music concerts and there are a ton on the calendar for Summer 2025. Some are coming close, others you'll have to travel for, but this top nine list is enough to whet your appetite for rock!

Obviously, the list is subjective and tainted by my personal bias. I'd love to hear what's not on this list that you are looking forward to!

McCully's TOp 9

Oasis – Live '25 Tour

Quite possibly the biggest rock reunion of a generation, Oasis are reuniting after a 16-year hiatus. The tour starts July 4 in Cardiff and comes to the brand new Rogers Stadium August 24th. The lineup features Liam and Noel Gallagher together again, as well as Cage the Elephant opening.

Black Sabbath – Back to the Beginning

On July 5, the original Black Sabbath lineup will perform one final charity concert at Villa Park in Birmingham. It's the first time the original lineup has played together in years. Word is that they will only play a handful of songs as Ozzy's health is in question, but the supporting bill will also play Sabbath classics. This historic night will also feature Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and more.

My Chemical Romance – Long Live The Black Parade Tour

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the quintessential album The Black Parade, MCR launches a 14-date North American stadium tour starting July 11 in Seattle. They hit Rogers Centre on August 22nd. Alice Cooper and the Pixies join them as special guests.

Metallica – M72 World Tour

Fresh off the "mini residency" in Toronto, Metallica continues their massive world tour through August and September, hitting major North American cities with support from Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, and Ice Nine Kills. If you missed them in Toronto, you may have the ultimate excuse to hit the road.

Def Leppard

The iconic glam rockers are hitting the road across North America, including a wonderful reason to roadtrip to Quebec. They will hit Festival D’été de Quebec on July 6th.

Neil Young – Love Earth Tour

Neil Young hits Europe in June and North America in August, performing classic tracks with a message of unity and environmental activism. He hits the Budweiser Stage in Toronto on August 19th.

Nine Inch Nails – Peel It Back Tour

Industrial rock pioneers Nine Inch Nails are returning to the live music scene with their "Peel It Back" Tour, marking their first major tour since 2022. The tour kicks off on June 15 in Europe and will make its way to Toronto on August 23rd at Scotiabank Arena.

Bryan Adams

Does a tour the first week of Fall count as an anticipated summer show? Because Bryan Adams will be rocking in multiple Canadian and Ontario cities at the end of September into October. And the weather may still be great. He hits Ottawa, Windsor, Peterborough, St. Catharines, & Toronto,

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God

Billy Corgan leads his new solo project to our region on the "A Return to Zero," tour. It kicks off on June 7, 2025, and will feature music from seminal Smashing Pumpkins albums such as Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Machina/The Machines of God, Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music, as well as Corgan's 2024 solo release Aghori Mhori Mei. They hit The Kee To Bala June 11th!

