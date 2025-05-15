Listen Live

Have A Look At The Progress Being Made At Rogers Stadium

Music | Concerts
Published May 15, 2025
By Bryan Flannery

It was only announced eight months ago that the small airport strip at Downsview Park in Toronto was going to be turned into a massive 50,000 capacity concert venue. Headliners like Oasis and Coldplay were announced, tickets went on sale, sold out, and the frenzy began --- and then the construction.

Now here we are just over a month away from the first show, June 29th, and we get an aerial view of the progress.

I'm sure it won't get confused with Rogers Centre, Rogers Arena, or Rogers Place.

What do you think of this article?
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
+1
0
Advertisement

Live and amplified

Plug yourself in to the best classic rock and hottest new rock
Listen Live
Advertisement
Advertisement

Snag Our Newsletter

Hit that button like you’re pressing play on your favourite track. get exclusive content, stories, and news.

Subscription Form

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Upcoming Concerts

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Podcasts

Menu
close
Menu
close