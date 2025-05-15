Have A Look At The Progress Being Made At Rogers Stadium

It was only announced eight months ago that the small airport strip at Downsview Park in Toronto was going to be turned into a massive 50,000 capacity concert venue. Headliners like Oasis and Coldplay were announced, tickets went on sale, sold out, and the frenzy began --- and then the construction.



Now here we are just over a month away from the first show, June 29th, and we get an aerial view of the progress.



I'm sure it won't get confused with Rogers Centre, Rogers Arena, or Rogers Place.

this is what rogers stadium (venue that skz will perform at in toronto in june) looks like, as of the beginning of may pic.twitter.com/LfbOWUGqTX — lei 🩵 (@leeminoot) May 13, 2025